Traveling with Your Pitbull

Being well prepared before traveling with your Pit Bull is crucial to having a good trip, especially if he will be going on an airplane with you. There are several things you will need so that your Pit Bull is allowed to board the plane, and many things you should take care of before leaving.



When you call the airline to arrange your flight, you should go ahead and let them know then that your Pit Bull will be traveling with you. Different countries have different guidelines for pets, so your airline should be able to give you specific instructions depending on where you are planning to go. At this time, you should also find out what the airlines rules and regulations are, so that you can be prepared in advance. It is a good idea to call back around two weeks before your scheduled flight to make sure you have everything taken care of. Surprises at the last minute can delay your plans, or stop you from going altogether.



It is not required usually that your pet have a medical exam before flying with you, but it is a good idea, so that any potential problems can be taken care of by your own veterinarian. You will also need to get a certificate from your veterinarian regarding the health of your Pit Bull. There are different guidelines for these depending on where you are traveling to and what the airline mandates. Most require the certificate be dated no more than ten days before the flight. You shouldn't pack this paperwork, but rather keep it with you while on the plane.



To make sure you don't lose your Pit Bull, make sure he wears a collar and tag. The tag should have all of your contact information, the date of his last rabies vaccine, and his license. It is a good idea to also have a tag with the contact information for a friend that can be reached, just in case. Purchase a kennel that meets the airline's requirements, and make sure that you have identification on both the inside and outside of it, just as an extra precaution.



Anything that you put inside your Pit Bull's crate should be firmly attached to it. You should check with your airline to find out exactly what is allowed. Feed your Pit Bull around four hours before your estimated departure time, and take extra food and water with you, just in case you are late leaving the terminal.



If you take all the necessary precautions, and follow your airlines recommendations, traveling by airplane with your Pit Bull should be easy and enjoyable for you both.