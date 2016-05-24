Dealing with the Tiny Crawlers

Now that I am emphasizing the building blocks of life, I must not forget to mention the tiny little creatures that can wreck my dog's day. Oh yeah, I know the pet parents out there know what I am talking about. Flea. They can be so nagging but if I told you honestly, then the fact that I have to bathe my dog to get rid of flea is more nagging to me.

If you ask me, I would support the life and habitat of flea. Don't get me wrong, but this is how our food web works. And in fact, the tiny living creatures at the bottom of our food web are crucial for our sustenance. But whatever it may be, I am happy that flea can't bother my lovely dog anymore, and right now, I do not care about the food chain matters.