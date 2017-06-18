Newsvine

Kathleensantiago0821

Kathleensantiago0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 52 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

First Person Shooter Multiplayer Online Hardcore

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kathleensantiago0821 View Original Article: dungeondwellers.net
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:12 AM
    Discuss:

    I think the first generation mostly grew out of gaming once they became an adult. My generation, I feel, grew deeper into gaming as we got older due to the massive growth of technology and introduction to many new games. Because of this many more job opportunities became available to us as we graduated that older generations were not qualified for.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor