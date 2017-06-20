Newsvine

Kathleensantiago0821

Kathleensantiago0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 55 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

Finding Time for My Children & Owning a Restaurant

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Kathleensantiago0821 View Original Article: panevinola.com
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:01 AM
    Discuss:

    My children and I like playing outside especially during their childhood years. I taught them to play with other kids so they will learn how to interact when they get old. I also taught them to play outdoor games. My aim was not for them to get hurt but for them to stand up again. This way, they will learn how to be independent and overcome any obstacles that they will encounter in the future.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor